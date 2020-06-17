What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair Is Growing & Thriving!

With everything going on in the world, we definitely need a little sunshine in our lives. Enter Ari Lennox, who is blessing the timeline with a selfie showing off her impressive hair growth.

“ My hair is growing…and I been using my special product,” the 29-year-old soul singer wrote on the ‘Gram.

Her tresses are looking freshly washed and conditioned…just look at those THICK curls that are POPPIN and long AF!

Take a look:

Now, while it’s no question that her natural hair is serious goals, what folks were trying to find out was what exactly she is using to get that good growth!

“I won’t tell your secrets * Singing Alicia Keys* feel free to DM the info to me ,” one fan wrote, while another just said, share it all sis:” Drop the tutorial and product link ”

One, took the obvious route, writing” “Shea Butter Baby.”

Folks were even suggesting that she start her own hair care line: “That would lit if you came out with your own hair care line.”

Listen, we respect Ari’s hustle, her love for Black people and most importantly, her hair. She has never shied away from rocking her own hair and we recognize that hasn’t always been welcomed in the music industry. So sis, keep doing you…and if Tracee and dem can start their own lines, we wouldn’t mind you having one either.

Au natural, of course!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair Is Growing & Thriving! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com