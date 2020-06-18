CLOSE
Online Dating: 5 Ways Dating Will Change after the COVID-19 is Over

It was hard enough getting your love life poppin before the pandemic, now single people are trying to figure out how dating will change once the pandemic eases up. Here a 5 ways dating will change according to relationship and self-care experts. Check it out below:

Here are 5 ways that online dating will change according to dating expert Ella Paradis, CEO of Elkordis Stratagies:

  • Pickup lines/interaction will change: People will become a little more hesitant to physically touch the other person once pandemic is over. Social distancing at bars may become a very real thing. Figuring out how to flirt six feet away will become a new thing.
  • No rush: allowing yourself time to not only find your suitable partner as well as taking your time to be physically intimate with someone will be inevitable as a result of COVID19
  • Getting to know each other online: developing a fluid communication online about every aspect important for each of you and due to online platforms like Zoom and Skype you don’t have to leave dating to just texts you can do video calls too!
  • Rise in virtual intimacy: Because of social distancing and the multiple phases different cities have for reopening up, more and more people are turning to virtual intimacy applications to be intimate.
  • Hygiene: Making sure interactions are safe and clean will be a new normal for awhile. Things like hand sanitizer and masks will still be an issue post pandemic when dating.

Happy dating and be careful out there.

 

