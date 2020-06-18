Online Dating: 5 Ways Dating Will Change after the COVID-19 is Over

It was hard enough getting your love life poppin before the pandemic, now single people are trying to figure out how dating will change once the pandemic eases up. Here a 5 ways dating will change according to relationship and self-care experts. Check it out below:

Here are 5 ways that online dating will change according to dating expert Ella Paradis, CEO of Elkordis Stratagies:

Because of social distancing and the multiple phases different cities have for reopening up, more and more people are turning to virtual intimacy applications to be intimate. Hygiene: Making sure interactions are safe and clean will be a new normal for awhile. Things like hand sanitizer and masks will still be an issue post pandemic when dating.

Happy dating and be careful out there.

