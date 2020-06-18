Stay Safe & Get Tested For COVID-19 [SPONSORED]

CLOSE
COVID-19 testing saves lives. Free COVID-19 tests are available at Columbus Public Health on Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., in partnership with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth and Mount Carmel Health System. Protect yourself, your loved ones and the community with a free COVID-19 test.

Columbus Public Health COVID-19 Testing

Source: Columbus Public Health / Columbus Public Health

Call 614-645-1519 or visit columbus.gov/coronavirus for a testing location near you

Close