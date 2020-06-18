CLOSE
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13

NeNe Leakes might not be standing front and center holding a peach this upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Sources told LoveBScottthat Leakes was not offered a contract for season 13.

Offer letters went out last week Friday, via email to each of the representatives from the RHOA cast. At the top of the week, Eva Marcille announced that she was not returning to the show, choosing instead to serve her community in a different way.

But Leakes did not receive a letter.

The news is not entirely surprising given the way Leakes has acted this past season. She began season 12, suspended for the physical altercation with the cameraman, where she ripped his shirt off, sending him to the hospital as a result.

Then she had another altercation with a producer, where she walked off set while they were filming in Greece. And there were other episodes where she was a no-show.

Then she walked off the “set” of the Zoom Call during the filming of the reunion.

Then last month, she threatened to sue Bravo for preventing her from getting other work outside of the show.

Then most recently, Leakes likened herself to George Floyd in the way she felt her castmates ganged up on her during the reunion.

She also seemed to accuse Andy Cohen of being racist and deserving to be fired.

In addition to the report, Leakes tweeted this, seeming to cosign the fact that something is going on.

She tweeted, “You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise.”

Then, hours ago, she posted this on Instagram.

I can’t chileeeeeeee

Leakes’ manager, Steven Grossman told PEOPLE, “It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.

Grossman said Leakes and the network are “having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop.”

A spokesperson for Bravo also confirmed that Leakes was not ousted.

“There is no truth to this story—NeNe was not fired and conversations for the next season are still ongoing.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

