CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Michael Wilbon tells Doc Walker that Boston fans need to “own who they are”

A couple of weeks ago, in light of the recent protests that have taken place all across the nation over the death of George Floyd, Major League outfielder Torii Hunter, in a appearance on a WEII radio show recounted his experiences with racism at Fenway Park.

Hunter said he had been “called the N-word in Boston a hundred time”. His experiences led him to list Boston in a no-trade clause in all of his contracts.

A few days later, the Red Sox issued a statement admitting that Hunter’s experience is real and even cited that last year there were a few reported incidents at Fenway park in which fans used racial slurs.

Following the Red Sox’ admission, Michael Wilbon, co-host of Pardon The Interruption on ESPN, made viewers feel what he has always felt about the CITY of Boston.

On Tuesday, Wilbon joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Tuesday to explain why he was so fired up Monday in response to the statement the Red Sox issued regarding racial slurs in Boston.

“As Torii Hunter said, this has nothing to do with the organization or the players. And it doesn’t,” Wilbon told Doc Walker. “My criticism was never of anybody within the Red Sox organization. But this is the reality. This is OUR reality. And we are now having conversations where we’re saying, and obviously there’s a direct line from Mr. George Floyd to the conversation we’re having. And the direct line includes, whether it’s parenthetically or saying out-loud, LISTEN TO ME.”

“You people are not listening. You have not been listening when I say this. When Black people say, ‘here’s our experience in Boston,’ you all say ‘No, no, no, we’re not like that.’ And we’re saying ‘Yea, you are. Own it!’”

To hear anything you might’ve missed from The Doc and Galdi Show, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Michael Wilbon tells Doc Walker that Boston fans need to “own who they are”  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close