Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Announces Christopher Columbus Statue Outside City Hall Will Be Removed

A second Christopher Columbus statue will be removed due to the recent protest.

Columbus City Hall, Columbus, Ohio, United States

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that the massive bronze Christopher Columbus statue outside of city hall will be removed.

On Facebook Mayor Ginter was quoted saying, “For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past. Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

 

The statue was a gift to Columbus from the city of Geona Italy (the home of Christopher Columbus) in 1955.  The statue will be put in storage and replaced by a more inclusive work of art to be determined in the future.  This is the second Christopher Columbus statue to be removed in the city of Columbus.  Earlier this week Columbus State Community College announced the pending removal of their statue.  The statue was vandalized the day after the announcement.

 

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus. But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art.  Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area. Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’  

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Announces Christopher Columbus Statue Outside City Hall Will Be Removed  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

