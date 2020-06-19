Celebrate Juneteenth By Honoring The Sacredness Of Blackness With Black Exhale

This Juneteenth, the world is on notice about the strength, beauty and uniqueness of Black lives and is eager to celebrate it by finally recognizing and learning about the importance of this day as it relates to Black culture. As we prepare to honor our Blackness both past and present this Juneteenth, we can’t help but to revel in the sacredness of it all, especially during this important time in our history, and the upcoming Black Exhale Juneteenth gathering is the perfect platform to do that.

Founded by Antoinette Cooper, Black Exhale is a restorative healing gathering that was created to honor Black lives while providing a safe space to release collective trauma. This event was created for us, by us, and is an opportunity for Black individuals to let go of negative energies, fears and emotions through exercise, meditation and healing movement. Black Exhale is not just for Black attendees however, as non-POC are also welcome to attend the healing session as “allies” while practicing holding space, witnessing, and sending healing love.

“Black Exhale is about declaring Black life as safe and sacred,” says Black Exhale founder, Antoinette Cooper in an official press release. “If the American ritual has been the denigration of the Black body, then our transformation must come in the form of disrupting our collective narrative. This event is about healing the ancestral wounds – black and white – that continue to mar the American imagination.”

This free and public outdoor event will also include moments of silence to honor those lives that have been taken and lost. The gathering begins at 7pm EST this Friday in West Orange, NJ and will also be available via livestream upon request. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-sacred-gathering-tickets-109667492422.

