CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Tabria Majors Is Bringing Us That Swimsuit Heat With Fashion To Figure Collaboration

Who says the summer is over? Grabs matching mask*

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Inside

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

With COVID 19 restrictions loosening and individual states slowly reopening, we’ve seen a surplus of folks running to the beach to catch up on some much-missed sun and summer fun. And we’ll be bringing the heat when we rock Fashion To Figure’s latest collection.

By now, we all know that Fashion To Figure is no stranger to plus size collaborations. They are recognized and celebrated by plus-size women for partnering for with plus-size celebrities and influencers to do big things (pun intended) for girls with curves. Remember their collections with Garner Style, Nadia, Sarah Rae Vargas, and Danielle Brooks? Well, the brand is back with what I believe is their hottest collabo to date.

Fashion To Figure and plus-size model Tabria Majors just dropped a 26-piece swim collection that leaves little to the imagination while serving all curves and no brakes. Listen, sis, these are not your mama’s swimsuits, nor are they for girls afraid to flaunt their curves. These swimsuits are for bold, unapologetic curvy girls who dare to wear string bikinis, high cut bottoms, and booty shorts.

 

Tabria told The Curvy Fashionista, “It was important to me to design a collection with the sexy details that I thought the plus-size industry often hesitates offering women with real curves.”Let me just say, mission accomplished because this is definitely a level of sexy that we have never seen in plus-size swimwear.

You know, I keep my ear to these plus-size streets, and while curvy girls are in love with the collection, some are saying it is too sexy for them. Then you have those who are saying, the price point exceeds what they are willing to pay for a Fashion To Figure swimsuit with one-piece swimsuits being priced at $99.95, while tops and bottoms are all priced under $60.

Honestly, I am here for it because plus-size women deserve nice things; we also deserve sexy things, and this collection provides a whole lot of both.

RELATED STORIES:

Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach Lewks In Greece

Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35 Pounds & Slay That Green Bikini

 

Tabria Majors Is Bringing Us That Swimsuit Heat With Fashion To Figure Collaboration  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close