Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested On Murder Charges In Louisiana

Hurricane Chris

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

Baton Rouge rapper Hurricane Chris is in jail on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things after a shooting that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The 31-year-old rapper, real name Christopher Dooley, made claims of self-defense after an argument with a man turned deadly. According to investigators, Chris fired multiple rounds at another man around 1 a.m. at a Texaco located on the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue, striking him several times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident after an alleged struggle over Chris’ vehicle. Detectives determined that the “Ay Bay Bay” rapper did not act in self-defense and was also in possession of a stolen vehicle.

