01/08/15- Sybil Wilkes discusses the morning’s news and headlines on the TJMS including, an update on the Parisian terrorist attack, wintery weather closes schools throuhout the country and Phylicia Rashad on being misquoted. Click the link to hear the details.

Written By: Sybil Wilkes, The Tom Joyner Morning Show Posted January 8, 2015

