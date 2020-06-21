CLOSE
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At Grocery Store With No Remorse [Video]

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident got it on video. 

Ex-Officer J. Alexander Kueng was one of the officers involved in the wrongful killing of George Floyd.

 

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident got it on video.

The Minnesota resident asked J. Alexander Kueng if he regrets contributing to the death of George Floyd, the officer had no comments. Kueng did acknowledge the woman, but did not want to comment on the death of George Floyd. The Ex-Officer is out on $750,00 bond as he was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter.

[caption id="attachment_874293" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd's life are now available to a concerned public. The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral. Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd's neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified. With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis. Below, we'll share what we've learned about George Floyd that we've been able to pull from public sources. Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace.

