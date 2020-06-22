CLOSE
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Announces Drive-In Zoovie (movie) Lineup

The Columbus Zoo Offers a Safe and Family Friendly Event for the Summer!

Columbus Zoo

Source: Columbus Zoo / Columbus Zoo

Drive-In movies are making a comeback in the US after the spread of COVID-19.  Why?  Because it’s easy to social distance and still enjoy a great movie with your family.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium recently announced that they will be hosting drive-in movies in their parking lot this summer.  Moviegoers will pay a $25 admission fee per car for zoo members and $30 per car for non-members.  And you can save $10 if you pay for admission to two movies in a weekend!  Admission to the zoo and aquarium is not included.

Concessions will be available but a limited amount.  For $20 you can purchase a “Zooper Snack Pack” including four bottled drinks and two bags of popcorn.  Want to bring your own snacks?  No problem!  Movie-goers are just asked to pick up after themselves before the lave.

Here is a list of movies on the schedule:

  • Friday, June 19 – 5:30 p.m. Secret Life of Pets 2 | 9:30 p.m. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
  • Saturday, June 20 – 5:30 p.m. Secret Life of Pets 2 | 9:30 p.m. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
  • Friday, June 26 – 5:30 p.m. Pokémon Detective Pikachu | 9:30 p.m. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
  • Saturday, June 27 – 5:30 p.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | 9:30 p.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Friday, July 3 – 5:30 p.m. The Goonies | 9:30 p.m. The Goonies
  • Saturday, July 4 – 5:30 p.m. Captain America: Civil War | 9:30 p.m. Captain America: Civil War
  • Friday, July 10 – 5:30 p.m. Wonder Park | 9:30 p.m. Wonder Park
  • Saturday, July 11 – 5:30 p.m. Happy Gilmore | 9:30 p.m. Happy Gilmore

For more information or to purchase tickets click here

 

 

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Announces Drive-In Zoovie (movie) Lineup  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

