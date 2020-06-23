CLOSE
Cops Pepper Spray & Allegedly Rip Off Double Amputee’s Legs During Protest

Witnesses say Columbus Police violently attacked protestor who was non-violent during a clash over the weekend.

Just when things were starting to calm down in the streets of Columbus, the city saw a violent clash yet again between the Columbus Police and protestors on Sunday.

According to TMZ, things escalated so bad that a double amputee was seen on the ground, pepper-sprayed and missing his prosthetic legs.

 

According to witnesses, the young man was not violent and unarmed. The man had to crawl to receive medical care, while other protestors confronted the police demanding they return the amputee’s legs back.

In a second video, you can see the man being knocked out of his wheelchair by police prior to having his legs removed.

 

Prior to this altercation, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said that police have the right to deal with violent protestors. However, “those on the other side who are truly peaceful, who are truly non-violent, who are truly non-aggressive need to have the space and deserve to have the space to exercise their First Amendment rights, and we should embrace that.”

Ginther and the City Council also banned the use of pepper spray on peaceful protestors.

So why were the police attacking these protestors who say they were peaceful? The Columbus Police and the City Council are investigating the situation.

We will keep you up-to-date on this story as it is still developing.

[caption id="attachment_3150942" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is the latest celebrity to take a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. The known Trump supporter showed up to walk with the people of Chicago a day after donating $2 million to the movement and setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. He also made separate donations to the Arbery and Taylor families, TMZ reports. And he isn’t the only one. KeKe Palmer, Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement. [caption id="attachment_3152679" align="alignleft" width="780"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting. Floyd’s brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see. See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.

Source: TMZ, TRT World Now,

Cops Pepper Spray & Allegedly Rip Off Double Amputee’s Legs During Protest  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

