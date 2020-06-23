CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 23, 2020: It’s Votin’ Day! — Covid-19 To Spread Like Fire — Companies Boycott Facebook

1. Tuesday is Votin’ Day

What You Need To Know:

Rescheduling of primary voting days continues as elections are taking place today. State and presidential primaries will be held in Kentucky and New York, a state primary in Virginia and state runoff elections in Mississippi and North Carolina.

2. NASCAR Says Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage At Talladega

What You Need To Know:

Less than two weeks after NASCAR followed through on driver Bubba Wallace’s call for the removal of all confederate flags at NASCAR events, opponents are sinking lower.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic to ‘Spread Like a Forest Fire’ in the Summer and Fall, Says Expert

What You Need To Know:

Since the pandemic hit U.S. states, the number of confirmed cases has ballooned to over 2.2 million, making up the most cases of any country worldwide.

4. Companies Joining Ad Boycott of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram

 What You Need To Know:

The advertiser boycott of Facebook and Instagram is growing. Activist organizations like the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, have asked advertisers to put a hold on their spending with the Mark Zuckerberg companies through the end of July.

5. Student Athlete Accepted to Ivy League Schools Starts Company to End Gun Violence

What You Need To Know:

RuQuan “Ru” Brown is on a mission to end gun violence. The 17-year old high school senior from Seattle who was accepted into 24 colleges including Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, was celebrated for his extraordinary achievements, but found a higher calling after losing his teammate and step-father to gun violence.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 23, 2020: It’s Votin’ Day! — Covid-19 To Spread Like Fire — Companies Boycott Facebook  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close