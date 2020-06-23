CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CPD: Release Body Cam Video; Denies Ripping Off Double Amputee’s Legs During Protest

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Columbus Police are denying that they ripped the legs off of a double amputee after dousing him with pepper spray and has released body cam footage to back their story. Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua explains body-cam footage and footage from a pole-mounted camera near the Ohio Statehouse.

Check it out below:

 

According to NBC4i.com, Sgt. James Fuqua, says the protester threw a plywood barrier, striking an officer and that body-cam footage also shows protesters dragging the amputee by his legs to keep him from being arrested.

Fuqua said,”We are talking about someone who was demonstrating illegally and causing potentially a lot of bodily harm. Officers did not take his legs, clearly seen in the body camera video, demonstrators would not even allow us to effect an arrest. We have time-stamped video showing he returned to the protest 20 minutes later.”

Columbus Police are still trying to identify the protester in the video, although it’s not clear if he will face charges.

For more details, click here.

 

 

CPD: Release Body Cam Video; Denies Ripping Off Double Amputee’s Legs During Protest  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close