CPD: Release Body Cam Video; Denies Ripping Off Double Amputee’s Legs During Protest

Columbus Police are denying that they ripped the legs off of a double amputee after dousing him with pepper spray and has released body cam footage to back their story. Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua explains body-cam footage and footage from a pole-mounted camera near the Ohio Statehouse.

According to NBC4i.com, Sgt. James Fuqua, says the protester threw a plywood barrier, striking an officer and that body-cam footage also shows protesters dragging the amputee by his legs to keep him from being arrested.

Fuqua said,”We are talking about someone who was demonstrating illegally and causing potentially a lot of bodily harm. Officers did not take his legs, clearly seen in the body camera video, demonstrators would not even allow us to effect an arrest. We have time-stamped video showing he returned to the protest 20 minutes later.”

Columbus Police are still trying to identify the protester in the video, although it’s not clear if he will face charges.

