Bubba Wallace Responds to FBI Investigation . . . It Was A Noose! (Interview)

Bubba Wallace is upset by the backlash from the FBI investigation into the alleged noose in his garage.

The FBI and NASCAR both say the rope that was found in Bubba’s garage in Alabama on Sunday was a rope pull that has been in the garage stall since 2019.

Here’s Bubba Wallace response to FBI hate crime investigation:

Investigators are saying the rope wasn’t a threat to Wallace and they will no longer pursue the case as a hate crime.

