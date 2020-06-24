Cops Pepper Spray Man With No Arms and Legs (Video)

Columbus PD pepper sprayed man during protest however new surveillance footage shows the cops had nothing to do with the double amputee’s prosthetic legs being removed.

Though the man was unarmed, he threw objects at the police.

Once he got pepper-sprayed, he crawled on his hands to seek medical help but protesters dragged him away … which caused him to lose his prosthetic legs.

See the video and learn more about the story HERE.

