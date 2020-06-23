CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Bevel Teams Up With Headspace To Offer Free Mental Health Services For Black Folks

The popular men's grooming brand wants to give you a free 30-day membership so that you can get your head right.

Bevel

Source: Bevel / Bevel

It should come as no surprise that during this deadly coronavirus pandemic (that is still lurking); the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others; along with the public reckoning of white people and corporations for their past and current racist behavior, the state of mental health in Black America is a little shaky.

As to be expected, given that for many of us, everything happening in the world is a lot to process.

But Bevel, the popular Black-created grooming brand, wants to do something about it. They have teamed up with the mental health app, Headspace, to offer African-Americans a 30-day free trial of therapy.

ALSO READ: Debunking The Biggest Myths About Mental Health In The Black Community

Vice President of Bevel’s parent company, Walker & Company, Tia Cummings recently told Essence that they recognize the stress that Black folks are experiencing and wanted to help.

“We recognize that during these turbulent times, Black women and men are under an enormous amount of stress due to COVID-19 and the decades-long fight against systemic racism, police brutality, and inequality,” she said, later calling out the access to services many Black people face.

“And we also know that Black women and men don’t always take the time to focus on their own mental health. That’s why we’re providing free, 30-day memberships to Headspace Plus; so our community can more easily access helpful tools and tips for managing stress and anxiety in a healthy way.”

This week, they announced the collab on their Instagram page.

“There is much work left to do. As we continue to stand side-by-side with our brothers and sisters in the fight against systemic racism and injustices toward Black people across America, taking care of ourselves mentally is more important than ever before. Now and always, Bevel stays committed to the mental wellness of our community.⁠”⠀

View this post on Instagram

There is much work left to do. As we continue to stand side-by-side with our brothers and sisters in the fight against systemic racism and injustices toward Black people across America, taking care of ourselves mentally is more important than ever before. Now and always, Bevel stays committed to the mental wellness of our community.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Starting today, we’re providing a LIMITED NUMBER of #BevelFam with 30 days free of @Headspace Plus, the mindfulness and guided meditation app to help you deal with stress, anxiety, and more. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Claim your free 30 days of Headspace Plus today by going to the link in bio or to getbevel.com/headspace. (US only. Offer not available thru in-app registration.)

A post shared by BEVEL (@bevel) on

 

I absolutely love this initiative! Clearly, even without what is going on right now, our experience with mental health issues is real and persistent.

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population. In addition, due to the multitudes of oppression and trauma we encounter on a daily basis—racism; police, community and sexual violence; sexism; poverty; higher rates of PTSD and homelessness; and homophobia—Black folks have higher levels of psychological distress. We are also more likely to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than our white counterparts.

Now add on the lack of health insurance, along with the fact that we are less likely to receive the care that we so desperately need. So, if there was ever a time to get help, that time is now. And remember: there is no shame in talking it out.

You have until June 29 to redeem your 30-day free membership at getbevel.com/headspace. 

RELATED NEWS:

#BEAUTYTALK: Glossier Announces Grant Initiative For Black-Owned Businesses

Beauty App Cherie Gives Small Businesses Like LABeautyologist Hope Through The Future Beauty Fund

SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

10 photos Launch gallery

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Continue reading True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

Bevel Teams Up With Headspace To Offer Free Mental Health Services For Black Folks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close