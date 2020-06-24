An Off-Duty LAPD Officer Claimed Starbucks Put A Tampon In His Drink

It seems like more and more people are turning on the police every single day, realizing that their role in society needs to be, at the very least, greatly diminished. Because of this, it seems like certain cops are on a mission to get folks to feel bad for them, which leads them to create false narratives, like claiming a Shake Shack employee put poison in their drinks…only to find out they faked the whole thing. These stories only make the public’s distrust of police skyrocket even more, and yet, these same tales keep making the headlines time and time again.

The latest story comes from Starbucks, where an off-duty cop claims to have found a tampon inside of his beverage.

BREAKING: Sources tell me an off duty LAPD officer allegedly found a tampon halfway thru his Frappuccino at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar on Friday. I’m told he used his police credit union debit card. Sheriff’s Dept. confirms they took a report & they’re now investigating. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/HdLTreNuur — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2020

The Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department is investigating these reports after releasing a statement on Tuesday claiming that the incident took place.

“Walnut Station Detectives are investigating an incident of alleged poisoning of food or drink at a local business,” the statement reads according to the local Fox affiliate. “The victim was a male White 36 years-old. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

Fox’s Bill Melugin reports that sources say the off-duty officer stopped by the Starbucks—which was located inside a Target—to purchase a frappuccino. He was not wearing a uniform, but sources say that he did use his police credit union debit card to buy the drink.

The LA Police Protective League was also notified of this incident and released a statement in defense of the officer.

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency,” the statement reads. “We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

While the Police Protective League and the Sheriff’s Department are taking the incident seriously, they’re pretty much the only ones. Most of the public saw this headline–and the picture of the supposed tampon in the frappucino–and immediately knew that this story was another fabrication from the police.

People with periods never have a tampon on them when they need one – so you can bet we aren’t wasting one by putting it in your Starbucks. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) June 23, 2020

The drinks at Starbucks are made in front of the customers. There are also cameras. Come on — Hello VOID, (@lib_crusher) June 23, 2020

I've worked retail…..done thousands of transactions…and never ever eeeeevvvvveeerrrr did I look at someone's debit/credit card because they swipe it themselves all the time. And if he wasn't in uniform how would anyone know he was a cop??? — Jordan Smith (@thatwonkid91) June 23, 2020

Cops looking for sympathy is really wild to see. The fake Shake Shack poisoning, the guy screaming “stop calling us thugs!,” now this “tampon” thing at Starbucks. Perhaps if you showed more empathy for the people you brutalize, you wouldn’t need any sympathy now. pic.twitter.com/HANVSrHC5y — April (@ReignOfApril) June 23, 2020

Whether or not a Starbucks employee actually put this tampon (which isn’t really a tampon) into the officer’s drink (they didn’t), it’s even more disheartening to see that the police force in Los Angeles is investigating this faster than the murder of Andres Guardado. Priorities.

