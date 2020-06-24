CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Season 4 of The Handmaids Tale is Delayed But We Got The Crazy Trailer!

Blessed Be The Squad Season 4 is On The Way!

Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 3 Finale

Source: Erik Voake / Getty

Blessed Be The Squad Hulu is playing with our emotions after the release of the upcoming season of The Handmaids Tale!  Season 3 left us with a massive cliffhanger in 2019 but unfortunately, we will have to wait until 2021 to find out what happens to June and the other handmaids.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

But this crazy trailer is giving us a peek into the madness of Gilead (where June and the other handmaids live).

 

 

So what can we gather from this trailer? June is hurt but still ready to fight.  Bleassed be the squad is the new saying between the handmaids.  And Aunt Lydia is still around (damn).

Back in March the show’s star Elizbeth Moss did give us insight that production of the show was delayed due to the pandemic so while we understand we definitely don’t like it.  But for those that have never watched the show or need to catch up now is the perfect time to do so!

 

6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now

6 photos Launch gallery

6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now

Continue reading 6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now

6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now

Many cities across the United States have implemented social distancing rules asking people to stay at home as much as possible in an effort to decrease the spread of the Coronavirus. This is leaving many people at home for days on end looking for things to do. Sure, you can clean, read, write, or take an online class, but a lot of us are watching TV with our new free time. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. If you’re like me and enjoy re-watching old shows for a bit of nostalgia, here are 6 classic Black TV shows to binge right now:  

 

 

 

The Latest:

Season 4 of The Handmaids Tale is Delayed But We Got The Crazy Trailer!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close