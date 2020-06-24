CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Talks About His COVID-19 Diagnosis On 'The Daily Show' [VIDEO]

Legendary comedian, actor, author and radio host D.L. Hughley recently gave us all a scare – including The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

After news broke of Hughley passing out and the subsequent news that he tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands of people around the world have been sending love and prayers to the comedy king.

However, in his recent interview on “The Social Distancing Daily Show”, Hughley assures fans that he is doing well. He is also encouraging people to get tested, “Everybody needs to be tested. Everybody, because I had no idea what was happening and no idea what was going on.”

He also jokes in the interview that he should have “known” better than to do the gig in states with looser coronavirus guidelines, “when they don’t care about their people, they’re sure not going to care about a stranger.”

Check out the full interview above to hear more and to learn about Hughley’s new book, “Surrender, White People.”

D.L. Hughley Talks About His COVID-19 Diagnosis On ‘The Daily Show’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

