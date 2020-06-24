CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Holds Press Conference on Police Reform and Racial Equality

Mayor Ginther Press Release

Source: Nigel Conely Jackson / Nigel Conely Jackson

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther held a news conference as a call to action for everyone in the community for improvements in police reform and racial equality in the city.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In his statement, Mayor Ginter took a stance saying he does not support the defunding police but does support change and reform.  He went over many ways he is going about making changes in the community including:

  • The creation of a hotline for community complaints, an independent law firm to review, and a separate law agency outside of Columbus to also assist.
  • The creation of a civilian review board
  • Implementing police bodycam improvements

Mayor Ginther has also called on several groups of people to help with change:

  • Called for officers to intervene if they see an officer being unethical.
  • Calling on the  Fraternal Order of Police to be part of the solution. Mayor Ginter was quoted saying “you’re either with us or against the community”
  • Calling for people of Columbus to help change by voting
  • Calling for the media to continue to report the stories but from all angles.

During his address, the mayor said that he himself has made mistakes during these times.  One example he gave was that he should have acted earlier when the protest started.  Mayor Ginther went on to say that he felt officers were treating peaceful and violent protestors the same way.  He had a conversation with the chief of police to address this issue, “I should have acted sooner”  but believes this issue improved after the talk.

When asked about the use of pepper spray this past weekend in relation to his ban, Mayor Ginther stated that the use of pepper spray is allowed when someone is being violent.  But in a targeted manner at the subject that is breaking the law.

Watch his full address to the community below:

 

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

40 photos Launch gallery

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Continue reading See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus. But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art.  Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area. Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’  

 

The Latest:

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Holds Press Conference on Police Reform and Racial Equality  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close