CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Sephora & Instagram Collabo On A Dope Digital Storefront To Make Shopping Easier

You can now shop 80 of your favorite brands without leaving the social media app and your home!

Happy African American female using a smart phone

Source: Ivan Pantic / Getty

Sephora has taken the term, “one-stop-shop” to whole other level. The mega beauty retailer announced a collaboration with Instagram that will make all shopaholics and makeup lover’s life easier. Now, you can make purchases from over 80 of your favorite skincare, makeup and hair care brands directly from the app.

In a statement, Eva Chen, VP of Fashion Partnerships for Instagram, says this new initiative is about making shopping “seamless.”

“Beauty lovers come to @sephora every day to discover products and connect with brands. Together with Sephora, we want to make shopping inspiring and seamless for this community. So you can see a product you love and buy it in just a few taps with Instagram checkout,” she stressed.

Now, this isn’t the first time that IG has let you shop on their app. The social media app rolled out the store checkout feature in March 2019, but then only 10 out of 26 brands lent themselves to the IG checkout function, Glossy noted. But now, it’s all about expansion and making shopping much easier. See, with this new collaboration, instead of having to hop to each different brand to shop, with Sephora, you can do it all under one account. This is also a great opportunity for emerging and diverse beauty brands to increase visibility.

“Sephora is thrilled to work with Instagram on this unique social shopping experience,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, SVP and GM of eCommerce for Sephora, adding,

“Our clients engage with social media in so many ways, like drawing inspiration from the community, getting tips from experts or learning about new beauty trends so we’re always looking for new ways to enhance that beauty journey. We’re excited to deliver Instagram checkout, a new, seamless, direct, and secure way to shop across our brands’ accounts, while still getting the perks of being a Sephora client.”

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

OK, so I can hear you ask now: “Girl, how does this work?”

It’s pretty simple: all you have to do is select an item that you see from Sephora’s IG feed or stories. Once you click on it, it’ll redirect you to the checkout feature without leaving the app. Best of all, you will still be able to earn your Beauty Insider Points, which you can also use to donate money to the National Black Justice Coalition.

And the brands participating are top-notch: BECCA, Dr. Jart+, GLAMGLOW, Kiehl’s, tarte, Tatcha, Dae, Drunk Elephant, Milk Makeup, Olaplex, Maison Martin Margiela, Make Up For Ever, Sephora Collection, Shani Darden Skin Care, Summer Fridays and many more.

This move makes a lot of sense given how the coronavirus crisis has forced Sephora to close down hundreds of stores across the country, and even as they begin to slowly reopen 70 stores with an array of safety precautions, not everyone may be comfortable. Plus, as Glossy pointed out, Sephora’s e-commerce business has grown 30 percent since the pandemic hit. So this is just another way to bring in more coins!

Well played, Sephora & Instagram. We can skip the line, calm the fear of the contracting virus and buy our favorite lipgloss all in the comfort of our own homes.

I’m down.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever bought anything from Instagram?

DON’T MISS…

Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To The National Black Justice Coalition Now!

Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across The U.S.

Black Beauty Editors, Influencers & Entrepreneurs Sound Off On The #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge

American multinational personal care and makeup products...

Here's How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

17 photos Launch gallery

Here's How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

Continue reading Here’s How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

Here's How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

[caption id="attachment_3152705" align="alignleft" width="873"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] Listen...when Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter took to Instagram last week to demand in her challenge, #PullUpOrShutUP, for companies to reveal their Black employment numbers, she wasn't playing. She was there to shake the table. "Your favorite brands are making bold PR statements about their support for the Black community. Please ask them how many Black employees they have in their organization (HQ and satellite offices only) and how many Black people they have in leadership roles. For the next 72 hours DO NOT purchase from any brand and demand they release these figures," she wrote in a post on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-qSKMJjwF/?utm_source=ig_embed   Those 72 hours have been up and beauty brands, such as Kylie Cosmetics, Revlon, Ulta, Glossier, Sephora, Deva Curl and others are slowly beginning to be transparent about what their Black numbers are looking like. The #PullUpOrShutUP Challenge matters, because once again, please do not talk about Black Lives Matter on your IG page, giving us this performative allyship, when your office and leadership resembles a Trump rally. Take a look:

Sephora & Instagram Collabo On A Dope Digital Storefront To Make Shopping Easier  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close