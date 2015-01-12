50 Cent is about to add newspaper columnist to his growing resume. The rapper will take over the New York Daily News site’s Confidenti@l gossip column on Tuesday. 50 will be choosing the content for the site, such as photos, attending news meetings and writing up articles. In a statement to Billboard 50 said,

Tables are turning on Tuesday at the New York Daily News, I’ll be choosing the content! Everyone better get ready.

MUST READ: Fox’s Empire Debuts With K.O. Ratings As 50 Cent Fires Back At Taraji P. Henson’s Shade!

50 posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS I’m taking over #SMSAUDIO #FRIGO #POWERTV #EFFENVODKA

According to Billboard, 50 will be attending the Televisions Critics Association (TCA) press tour and the Golden Globes where he will get some dish for the newspaper. Readers of the paper can interact with the rapper by sending questions to him for a live web chat while he’s in the newsroom on Tuesday at 1:30 PM EST. Fans can also use the hashtag on Twitter #NYDNChat to send 50 their questions.

Read All About It: 50 Cent To Guest Edit New York Daily News Column was originally published on hellobeautiful.com