CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Read All About It: 50 Cent To Guest Edit New York Daily News Column

50 Cent is about to add newspaper columnist to his growing resume. The rapper will take over the New York Daily News site’s Confidenti@l gossip column on Tuesday. 50 will be choosing the content for the site, such as photos, attending news meetings and writing up articles. In a statement to Billboard 50 said,

Tables are turning on Tuesday at the New York Daily News, I’ll be choosing the content! Everyone better get ready.

MUST READ: Fox’s Empire Debuts With K.O. Ratings As 50 Cent Fires Back At Taraji P. Henson’s Shade!

50 posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS I’m taking over #SMSAUDIO #FRIGO #POWERTV #EFFENVODKA

According to Billboard, 50 will be attending the Televisions Critics Association (TCA) press tour and the Golden Globes where he will get some dish for the newspaper. Readers of the paper can interact with the rapper by sending questions to him for a live web chat while he’s in the newsroom on Tuesday at 1:30 PM EST. Fans can also use the hashtag on Twitter #NYDNChat to send 50 their questions.

RELATED STORIES:

PM BUZZ: Toya & Memphitz Are Separated; Taraji Claps Back At  50 Cent Over ‘Empire’ Diss & More

50 Cent Reaches Out To Floyd Mayweather Over Earl Hayes’ Death

AM BUZZ: 50 Cent Cried After Beating Baby’s Mother?; Kenya Moore’s New Boo & More…

Read All About It: 50 Cent To Guest Edit New York Daily News Column was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

50 Cent

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close