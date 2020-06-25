CLOSE
News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports From The Future, Year 2045 [WATCH]

Since coronavirus took over 2020, we don’t know what the world is going to look like post the pandemic.  Special K is giving us the news that we absolutely can’t use, but with a twist.  He’s reporting on the news in the future… the year 2045.

There are some crazy surprises that come with the future like a second black president but there are some reports that you could probably guess.

Listen to the full report for a glimpse into the future.

News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports From The Future, Year 2045 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close