Westerville Police Officer Under Investigation For ‘Controversial’ Social Media Posts

The climate of our society today has become more sensitive than ever before to issues like racism and police brutality. Authorities across the nation are under close scrutiny since the unjust murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by local police.

Right here in our backyard, a Westerville Police officer is under investigation after reports about the officer making controversial comments on social media.

According to the Westerville Police Department’s Police Chief, Charles Chandler, the officer has been placed on administrative leave while they get to the bottom of what was expressed via social media.

Westerville Councilwoman Valerie Cumming passed the information over to Chief Chandler after receiving a number of people reaching out about some “controversial posts made by a WPD Officer on social media.”

Currently the story is still developing and the fate of the officer is pending the outcome of this investigation.

Source: NBC4i

Westerville Police Officer Under Investigation For ‘Controversial’ Social Media Posts  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

