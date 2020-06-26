CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 26, 2020: Elijah McClain’s Case Reopened — It’s Time To Talk — Historic NASA Renaming

1. BET Founder Robert Johnson Tells Black Lives Matter, The Time Is Now For An Independent Party

What You Need To Know:

Not impressed by the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate and acknowledging the tide of change, BET founder Bob Johnson, is advising the Black Lives Matter movement to form a separate political party.

2. The U.S. House Passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — But What’s Next?

Why You Need To Know:

The likelihood of this bill passing in the current form, is non-existent. However, the likelihood of working on compromise bill with Republicans  is even smaller, if that’s possible.

3. Coronavirus Update: It’s Time to Have ‘The Talk’ About Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

If you’re a regular reader of the What You Need to Know newsletter, then you know that since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve committed to providing helpful content to our readers every day, highlighting facts about the virus that has taken thousands of lives and continues to ravage our community. But news this week is especially disturbing.

4. Elijah McClain’s Death To Be Examined By Colorado Governor’s Office After He Died In Police Custody

What You Need To Know:

Following public outcry, including a petition with millions of signatures, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered an investigation into the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain while in police custody.

5. NASA Names D.C. Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary Jackson

What You Need To Know:

Mary W. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer employed at NASA, is being honored by the agency for her role as a trailblazer in the field of science.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 26, 2020: Elijah McClain’s Case Reopened — It’s Time To Talk — Historic NASA Renaming  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close