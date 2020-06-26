CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Chuck E Cheese Files for Bankruptcy

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

For generations, families have celebrated birthdays at Chuck E Cheese but sadly for many, this tradition is coming to an end.  The popular birthday spot has had a hard time rebounding from the impact of COVID-19.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Chuck E Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment Inc. already announced that only 266 of its 612 company locations have reopened and now they have announced that they have filed for bankruptcy.  But the good news is the company will continue to open locations while negotiating their debt.

A lot of establishments were able to generate some income while many cities were on lockdown utilizing food delivery services.  Chuck E Cheese recognized this and offering pizza and more to people under the alias “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.”  But the revenue wasn’t enough to protect the company from bankruptcy.

The Latest:

Chuck E Cheese Files for Bankruptcy  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close