McDonald's Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund

McDonald’s pledged a half a million dollars to help students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic continue their HBCU education.

McDonald’s announced, Thursday, their $500,000 Black & Positively Golden® Scholarship Fund — facilitated by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund — that benefits students continuing their HBCU education through the 2020-2021 academic year.

The announcement coincides with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture: Unstoppable Virtual Experience in which McDonald’s will partner with the ESSENCE Girls United HBCU initiative to provide virtual events for student entrepreneurs as well as capital and exclusive mentoring opportunities to select participants, reads the official press release.

“We know that education is the key to success,” said Marissa Fisher, a second-generation McDonald’s franchisee with four restaurants in southeast Louisiana, in the release. “With many college students uncertain of returning to classes in the wake of COVID-19, we understand HBCU students will be most impacted. As a brand with roots that run deep in communities, McDonald’s has been part of these students’ lives while growing up and is the place where many received their first jobs. We want to help ease some of the stress caused by this pandemic as they plan to return to school.”

Fisher will share her voice on the “Girls United” panel alongside Lexi Underwood and Lovie Simone. The “Checking In On Our Girls” discussion will take place Saturday, June 27 at 3:50pm EST.

“This year, donations to HBCUs are even more critical, as students continue dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 and, now, civil unrest and demands for Black equality,” said Harry L. Williams, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO. “Black students, with allies from across the globe, are calling for companies to do more than issue statements and run ads. That’s why TMCF is excited to further our commitment with McDonald’s to help keep more Black students in college.”

HBCU students can apply for a Black & Positively Golden scholarship now through August 3, by clicking here. For more information on McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement, follow @wearegolden on Instagram.

