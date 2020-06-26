CLOSE
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH]

With states like Florida and Texas on the rise, Dr. Collier explains “the second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic.  Though we are still technically in the first wave, the statistics are shifting. Younger people are now getting more positive test results due to the states opening prematurely.

Listen to the next steps in precautions and vitamins to take to prevent yourself from COVID-19.

