Ohio Experiencing COVID-19 Resurge, See Where The Hotspots Are

Wearing a mask or face coverings when you go out and social distancing of at least 6 ft is even more important now

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test

Source: Images By Tang Ming Tung / Getty

According to Governor Mike DeWine Ohio is experiencing its largest COVID-19 spike since April!  Ohio has been doing a good job flattening the curve for the last two months but today was a day we didn’t want to see for the state.

In the last twenty-four hours Ohio has seen a spike of 951 confirmed cases.  60% of the confirmed cases are 20-49 years old making the average age of COVID-19 diagnosis at 42 years old.  In May the average age was 51 years old.  Also in the last twenty-four hours, there have been 16 deaths, 68 hospitalizations, and 7 intensive care unit admissions.

Governor Mike DeWine also revealed via Twitter what area of the state has had the most confirmed cases also known as hotspots, “The uptick in cases is being seen in the region around Hamilton County, including Butler and Clermont counties in Ohio.”

So how do we spot the spread?  Wearing a mask or face coverings when you go out and social distancing of at least 6 feet.  As of now, Governor DeWine is not planning on closing businesses again like Flordia and Texas are currently experiencing.

Wanting to get tested for COVID-19 or find out more information?  Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov

