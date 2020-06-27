CLOSE
WATCH:: What You Can Expect From Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing!!

 

Pop up, drive-thru style COVID-19 testing is fully functional right here in Central Ohio. Just this week, several NBC4 employees visited the site to get tested and even document their experience.

NBC4 anchors, Darlene Hill and Brad Johansen pulled in to the Broad Street pop up site together to share with us just what we can expect when getting a test ourselves. Due to the looming climate of the coronavirus, it will be important for all of us to get tested and act accordingly based on the results. A “second wave” of the virus appears to be brewing across the nation.

Many people are a bit fearful of taking the test based the swirling rumors online about how awful it is. According to Hill, the test wasn’t so bad. “It’s uncomfortable for about 5 or 10 seconds, it wasn’t as painful as I thought it was going to be,” Hill said.

Johansen was also tested and said, “I wouldn’t call it painful at all….I had a hard time finding a spot, you’re trying to get as deep as you can in the nasal cavity, so you’re trying to find the opening, and it’s not real natural. You get coached through it but…I’m glad we’re done.”

NBC4 reporter, Kristine Varkony also visited the pop up site to get tested and detailed her experience, including almost getting turned away.

 

 

The common theme we’ve gathered is that you should plan to wait. Both Hill and Varkony noted that they waited about 2 hours before being tested.

According to Varkony, the Ohio Department of Health testing location was easy to spot in the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s parking lot on West Broad St. There aren’t too many noticeable signs to direct you through until you actually get closer to the testing tents. She also notes that there isn’t clear direction on the process. After waiting almost 2 hours, Varkony, was informed she may not get tested because she did not have an appointment.

If you plan to get a COVID-19 test at the pop up site, to be safe, be sure to call ahead to register and set an appointment at 614-645-1519.

You can expect to get results back anywhere from 48 hours to 3 days.

Source: NBC4i 

WATCH:: What You Can Expect From Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
Close