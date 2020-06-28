CLOSE
Redskins Former Coach Joe Bugel Passes Away #RIPBossHog

Ravens at the Redskins on October 10, 2004 Coach Joe Bugel talks to #86 Walter Rasby, #74 Kenyatta J

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former Washington Redskins Coach Joe Bugel passed away today. Bugel celebrated his 80th birthday on March 10 and has accomplished a lot during his life. From 1981-1982 he was the Redskin’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach then became the assistant head coach from 1983 to 1989. As we remember, 1983 was the year the Redskins scored a previous NFL record of 541 points for the season.

After working as the Phoenix Cardinals head coach, Joe Bugel returned to the home team as the assistant head coach-offense from 2004-2009. He is seen as one of the greatest offensive line coaches in NFL history and we are saddened that he has passed.

Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder shares “I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe’s passing. Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched. We shared a special bond and he was a great friend. He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of football, but who also gave me perspective on what is truly important in life. I absolutely adored him and will miss him terribly. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire Bugel family during this time.”

