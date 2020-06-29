CLOSE
Super Moves: Cam Newton Signs One Year Deal With The New England Patriots

Killa Cam back.

Cam Newton

Source: Adriana M. Barraza – WENN / WENN

It seems one of the league’s biggest talents might get another shot at a championship run. Cam Newton is taking his talents to Boston.

As spotted on ESPN the Atlanta native has signed a deal with the New England Patriots. According to the report Superman has agreed to a one year contract that comes with a respectable bag but also an array of incentives that will reward him if he succeeds. It is rumored the deal will pay him 1 million dollars but the contract is worth about 7 million. Sources close to the organization allege that the club viewed the former MVP as a “low-risk, high-reward situation” when you consider his promising rehab efforts and the modest investment.

Cam took to his Instagram Story to confirm the new situation. “I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping new content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LETSgoPATS” he wrote. The move will find the former Carolina Panthers starter filling the slot of Tom Brady who announced he would be leaving New England and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. Brady seemingly showed his support of the move when the official NFL Instagram account formally announced the deal when he commented “@underarmour QBs” and two “100” emojis.

The NFL preseason commences in August.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com

Super Moves: Cam Newton Signs One Year Deal With The New England Patriots  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

