Netflix Announces New Series Based On Colin Kaepernick’s Early Years

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Harry How / Getty

Monday, Netflix announced a new series that will take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s early years.

Kaepernick and award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay will team up for Colin in Black & White. The scripted six-episode series will dive deeper into Kaepernick’s early years as a black boy adopted into a white family, his transition into a NFL football star, and his work as a social justice activist.

Along with Duvernay and Kaepernick, writer Michael Starrbury–who also worked on When They See Us–wrote and served as executive producer for the series. The series has been in the works since 2019 and was completed in May of this year.

Stay tuned for an official release date.

Source: People Magazine

Photos
Close