CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

“Corona” on List of the 100 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020

Maverick Roman

Source: The Jordan Family / The Jordan Family

This is definitely one of the weirdest moments in history and people are really paying homage to it by naming their children, Corona! What child wants to be named after a virus or a beer?

Baby Looking Up With a Towel Covering its Head

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

The baby website The Bump posted a list of the 100 most popular baby names on its site this year and even though it barely cracked the list in 100th place, “CORONA” made the list of the top girls’ names so far.

The ten most popular girls’ names on TheBump.com this year are:  Mila . . . Aaliyah . . . Aurora . . . Aria . . . Amelia . . . Eliana . . . Nova . . . Kayden . . . Molly . . . and Ivy.

Pregnant African woman holding boy's and girl's baby shoes

Source: JGI / Getty

“Corona” didn’t make the boys’ list.  The most popular names for boys this year are:  Braxton . . . Zion . . . Hunter . . . Kai . . . Urban . . . Logan . . . Elliot . . . Liam . . . Lucas . . . and River.

For more info, click here.

 

“Corona” on List of the 100 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close