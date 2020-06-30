Can You Ask for a Raise During a Pandemic?

So, we’re in hard times right now and a lot of companies are strapped for cash. Employee’s are working harder than ever before, in some cases, doing the work of multiple people. But can you still ask for a RAISE if you really deserve one? A career development expert says yes, if you do it right.

According to the NYPOST, here are five things to consider . . .

1. Do you work for a company that’s barely staying afloat? If there’s no chance you’ll get a raise, you might want to wait for things to bounce back a little. Especially if it’s a small company, and you know the owner.

2. Offer to take on more work temporarily. If you can save the company money in another way, they might be willing to give you a raise. Just don’t end up in a permanent situation where you make a little more for a lot more work.

3. Ask for a one-time bonus instead. Some companies with salary freezes might still be able to give you a bonus, or commit to one after things rebound.

4. If you can’t get more money, ask for perks. You could ask for more vacation days. Or maybe they’ll let you cram your hours into four days instead of five, so you can take on outside work.

5. Know your worth. You might feel lucky to even HAVE a job, and assume lots of people would do it for less. But hiring and training costs money. So don’t sell yourself short. Just weigh your options. If you DO get a raise, it might not be huge. So is a small raise now better than a bigger raise if you asked later?

