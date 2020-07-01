CLOSE
Kanye West Drops A Video For His Brand New Track “Wash Us in the Blood” Featuring Travis Scott [Video]

Kanye West is continuing on his journey for the #WESTDAYEVER by dropping a brand new song with his brother and longtime collaborator, Travis Scott.

After announcing that he would be dropping a new song a few days back, Ye surprised fans by actually releasing the song on time. “Wash Us In The Blood” features some assistance from Travis Scott and also came with an accompanying video that was directed by cinematographer Arthur Jafa. The visual features footage from the recent Black Lives Matter protests along with some clips from Kanye’s The Life Of Pablo tour and videos of his choir rehearsing.

The song itself was mixed by Dr. Dre who, before news of his divorce, was already in the headlines for news that he would be collaborating with Kanye on new music. “Wash Us In The Blood” is set to appear on West’s upcoming album, God’s Country, which doesn’t have a release date or much more information surrounding it as of now.

This song and video drop comes after news of Kanye’s huge news that he’s collaborating with The Gap on a 10 year deal. After working retail at on of their stores during his youth, Kanye always spoke about wanting to work for the brand in the future to make his Yeezy brand more accessible–which is exactly what he’s doing now.

You can check out the video for Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott down below.

Kanye West Drops A Video For His Brand New Track “Wash Us in the Blood” Featuring Travis Scott [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

