2020 Season For Columbus Clippers Cancelled

No Dime a Dog Nights, No Hot Peanuts, No Take Me Out to the Ballgame This Year!

 

MiLB: JUL 01 Columbus Clippers at Toledo Mud Hens

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

With COVID-19 continuing to spread and no vaccine readily available, Minor League Baseball made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 season.

The announcement was made via The Columbus Clippers Twitter account, “We are heartbroken that the Clippers will not take the field in 2020”.

If you’re a season ticket holder or have already purchased tickets to a game during the 2020 season, The Clippers will contact you or you will be able to find information on their website.  THE MLB started in 1901 and this is the first time in its 100 years of operations that a season has been canceled.

