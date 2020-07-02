PARENTS:: Check Out Columbus City Schools Recommendations For Reopening!

As the summer season is settling in amongst us, the looming fall season approaching is raising some necessary questions about the upcoming school year.

The Columbus City School District has laid out some plans to take on the new school year. According to the district, students and staff are required to wear masks while in the school building, as well as, on the bus. Every one is required to follow the social distancing guidelines.

CCS has made it clear that the safety of students and educators is a priority, along with educating each students based on individual needs.

Many want to continue online education for the upcoming school year but keeping students engaged is a huge obstacle.

According to the CCS Superintendent, Dr. Talisa Dixon, the recommendations are based on work of the Reopening Task Force. The task force was brought on board to discuss all possible scenarios of safely reopening schools.

The board knows that everyone will not be pleased with their recommendations but hope to have some flexibility to work with.

Per grade, the follow is the breakdown of recommendations on how students will learn.

Pre-K to 8th grade will have a Blended learning environment.

2 days in school 3 days at home Some students will go Monday and Tuesday; others will go Thursday and Friday. This is to help cut down on large crowds inside the school at one time.

There’s also the CCS Digital Academy which is available for K-12

This option is for parents who don’t want to send their kids to school students learn at their own pace and work on assignments 24/7 Parents can register from July 13 to August 1 for the academy

Remote Learning for High School (9th-12th) students:

Set up like a traditional high school but all remote learning. Teachers will set up digital classes such as Google classroom students will receive digital and print material to work on

The district is working to make sure all students have access to the technology they need to keep up with the coursework. They are currently looking to create a budget for tech funding specifically.

Based on the recommendations, breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students, grab and go style at specific sites. Lunch occurring in school buildings will happen in the classrooms instead of the cafeteria.

CCS is waiting on recommendations coming from the CDC, Department of Health and the Ohio Board of Education.

Parents are advise not to panic about these recommendations, as nothing is yet set in stone and the pandemic is continuously rising and falling.

You can view the full presentation by the Reopening Task Force here.

Source: NBC4i

