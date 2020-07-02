CLOSE
City of Columbus Now Requiring Face Coverings in Public

Columbus’ Mayor Andrew Ginther announced during a press conference that he is signing an executive order mandating that people must wear a face covering or mask while in public in the metro area.

Public areas include retail stores, restaurants (except when eating), Salons, Baber Shops, Tattoo Parlors, Daycare and Day camps, and when on Public Transportation.

Ginther explained his reasoning for the mandate during his press conference, “the fact is the number of cases of COVID-19 in our community continues to rise,”

As of today, Franklin County hit a new single-day high of COVID-19 cases.  Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for City of Columbus, joined Mayor Ginther at the press conference to explain further the state of health for Franklin County as it pertains to COVID-19.

Close