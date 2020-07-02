Columbus’ Mayor Andrew Ginther announced during a press conference that he is signing an executive order mandating that people must wear a face covering or mask while in public in the metro area.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Public areas include retail stores, restaurants (except when eating), Salons, Baber Shops, Tattoo Parlors, Daycare and Day camps, and when on Public Transportation.
TRENDING STORY: Columbus City Schools Leaders Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
Ginther explained his reasoning for the mandate during his press conference, “the fact is the number of cases of COVID-19 in our community continues to rise,”
As of today, Franklin County hit a new single-day high of COVID-19 cases. Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for City of Columbus, joined Mayor Ginther at the press conference to explain further the state of health for Franklin County as it pertains to COVID-19.
The Latest:
- Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black Woman During Argument, “You Black But Acting White!”
- Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID Parties’ To Predict Who Gets Sick First
- Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid Protests Against Racism
- Florida Cops Laugh About How They ‘F*ck Up’ Protestors In Bodycam Video
- Jackie Aina Has A Message For Folks In Her DMs Suggesting She Lighten Her Dark Spots, No One Asked You
- A July 4th Playlist Of Throwback Jams For Aunties We Love
- Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors
- Cincinnati: 3 Council Members Support Mask Mandate
- Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Are They Back Together???
- King James Unapologetically Raises $100 Mil To Build A Media Empire
City of Columbus Now Requiring Face Coverings in Public was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com