Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To The Red Table

Earlier this week, R&B singer August Alsina rocked the internet with news that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

People were shocked for a variety of reasons. For one reason or another, some were still holding on to the hope that Will and Jada were a strong example of a monogamous marriage. And the thought that they would involve another sexual partner in their union was disappointing.

But others, including myself, felt disappointed by the notion that if Pinkett-Smith entered Alsina’s life after she was introduced to him by her children and served to help him overcome his Percocet addiction, it would have been inappropriate and even predatory for her to then pursue a sexual relationship with him.

Since August’s admission, both Jada and Will have denied the validity of August’s claims.

And after trending for a full day, with people suggesting that Jada herself engage in some truth-telling, the actress and host tweeted that she’s bringing herself to the Red Table.

She wrote:

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

We’ll keep you informed as additional details become available.

