Congrats! Alexis Skyy Celebrates Lux House Beauty Bar Opening With Grand Celebration

Alexis Skyy opened a beauty house that offers an array of beauty services.

Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Social media influencer and reality TV star Alexis Skyy celebrated the opening of her beauty bar Lux House with a lavish grand opening this week.

It seems as though the COVID19 pandemic may have set the opening back, but they were able to pull the opening together with help from event designer, Frantastic Events, in two days.

Alexis posed in white alongside her manager and business partner while giving thanks to her team. 

“Meet my team, both of my managers and my business partner this has been a long /short journey getting @luxhouseli covid has made things so much harder for us but we did it I just want to thank each one of you for being by my side during my break downs lol and me yelling 😂 today is JULY 1st I’m sending my blessings all over this buisness,” she captioned the photo.

She later appeared on her Instastories in a black fringe top, jeans and head scarf. In a later post, she revealed her goal of owning five spas in New York, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and LA. 

Alexis’ celebrity friends like Sierra Gates, the Clermont Twins and other beauty bosses stopped by the comments section to congratulate the new business owner.

The shop offers an array of services including lash extensions, coloring, balayage, extensions, facials and waxing.

Congrats!

