Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together?

It appears that one of the famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has gotten back with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and center after a well-documented and very public breakup.

Like we didn’t see that one coming!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appears to have given their relationship another chance, as People Magazine reports.

The two had initally ended things on a sour note following a scandal in 2019 involving Thompson and Jordyn Woods.  Now, they have moved past Woods and everything surrounding her, not to mention the big breakup and Thompson’s alleged infidelity, and are now once again seeing each other.

Fans of both Kardashian and Thompson are not surprised to hear they have reportedly reconciled, as they have made their love for each other known in recent weeks on social media.

From EURweb:

On Khloe’s 36th birthday, Tristan even called her his “Queen” and also posted a group photo of him with Khloé and their precious daughter, True. He captioned the post, “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson said. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you.”

Let’s hope this second try at the relationship doesn’t mess up Thompson’s chances with the Cavs.

[caption id="attachment_3023363" align="alignleft" width="1137"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo[/caption] What a clown! Yeah we said it. Beyond reasons we can comprehend, Tristan Thompson, the same man that has consistently made a fool out of baby mama #2 Khloe Kardashian by cheating on her with multiple women and kissing her sister's best friend Jordyn Woods without her consent, thought he would act like he had amnesia and wish the 35-year-old a happy birthday on social media. "Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he captioned the photo of Khloe and their daughter True. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko." https://www.instagram.com/p/BzOAJ5WlKkL/?utm_source=ig_embed   Boy if you don't get the entire… [protected-iframe id="d47a2a586ac1559d0d55060ce53ef3f2-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/KRxcgvd5fLiWk" width="480" height="324" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Sources close to the Kardashian camp (i.e. Kris Jenner pretending to be an anonymous source) told PEOPLE that the family "didn't really get why he posted it." "They have a child together, but are not together," the source says, adding, "Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that's it." Of course, folks took to Twitter to sound off on this buffoonery, since Tristan disabled the comments section on his original post. Here's what they had to say:

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

