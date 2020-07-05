CLOSE
News
HomeNews

No Laughing Matter: D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus To His Team

He jokingly referred to himself as a "regular Typhoid Mary."

D.L. Hughley Reveals He Gave His Radio Team & Son COVID-19

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

It turns out there were more consequences to D.L. Hughley testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor/comedian had fans worried when he suddenly passed out during a standup show at a Tennessee comedy club. He provided us with an update that he fainted due to exhaustion and dehydration but also learned that he tested positive for COVID-19. Hughley didn’t experience any symptoms and is considered an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19. Hughley revealed in an exclusive interview with TMZ, that he has a pretty good idea where he caught the coronavirus and that he unknowingly spread the virus to his radio show team and son. 

He jokingly referred to himself as a “regular Typhoid Mary.”

Per TMZ:

“Hughley says he was in Dallas for a few days — where COVID precautions were a bit more lax — but returned to do his radio show on Tuesday, June 16. A few days later … he had the scary incident at Zanies Comedy Club and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.”“He tells us everyone he came in contact with on that Tuesday has since tested positive, as well — except for his daughter — but it sounds like, so far, everyone’s gonna be okay.”

Hughley also had time to plug his new book during the interview after revealing he gave the coronavirus to other people.

Bruh!

Let D.L.’s story be proof of how contagious and virulent COVID-19 is. Stay safe out there, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and, most importantly, wear a mask.

Photo: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

No Laughing Matter: D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus To His Team  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close