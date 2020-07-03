CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Five-Star High School Basketball Recruit Makur Maker Commits To Howard University

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JULY 19 adidas Gauntlet Finale

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

Five-star recruit Makur Maker announced that he will sign a letter of intent to play for Howard University. Maker chose HU over UCLA, University of Kentucky, and Memphis. In a statement on twitter, Maker said “I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob

Maker is referring to High School Basketball star Mikey Williams, the Nation’s top Freshman Basketball player who is considering attending an HBCU. Maker is currently ranked 16th in the ESPN 100 ranked High School Basketball players in the country. The versatile 6’11 recruit averaged 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds with Dream Vision on the Adidas grassroots circuit. He is also the cousin of Detroit Pistons Forward/Center Thon Maker.

Maker becomes the highest-ranked prospect to commit to a historically Black college or university. While he has entered his name in the NBA Draft, he is expected to withdraw if he is not a first-round pick.

SOURCE | ESPN

READ MORE: Who Are The ‘For Real’ Teams In College Basketball This Year And Where Do The Terps Fit In?

READ MORE: Converse Announces It Will Pay Salary of Mystics Star Natasha Cloud

Five-Star High School Basketball Recruit Makur Maker Commits To Howard University  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close