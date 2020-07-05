CLOSE
The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due To COVID-19 Says Commissioner Adam Silver

It was all good a few months ago.

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Harry How / Getty

One of America’s favorite pastimes might not have a run in 2020. Coronavirus is making the National Basketball League resuming its 2020 season very doubtful.

In the recent weeks several professional ballers have contracted COVID-19. While the confirmations are alarming the timing of these cases is also putting an spotlight of uncertainty on basketball as a whole. So much so that the season might be scrapped. As spotted on TMZ NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expressing some concern about commencing with the 2020-2021 schedule. On a recent appearance on TIME 100 Talks he revealed that he has some serious concerns about the current climate.

“Certainly if we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus” he explained. “We and our players together with their union, look at the data on a daily basis. If there were something to change that was outside of the scope of what we are playing for, certainly, we would revisit our plans.” He went on to detail the precautions the league is taking to ensure every player’s safety. “We are testing daily. We haven’t put a precise number on it, but if we were to see a large number of cases and see spread in our community, that would, of course, be a cause to stop as well.”

Aside from the continuous testing he also confirmed that he made it clear that the new normal will also affect their day to day operations. “In some ways, this is maybe a model for how other industries can ultimately open. But, I am only going to say we will be responsible and watch what is happening, but the biggest indicator will be if we begin to see a spread in our community.”

The 2020-2021 NBA preseason is scheduled to commence on July 30.

Photo: Getty

The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due To COVID-19 Says Commissioner Adam Silver  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

