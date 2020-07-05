CLOSE
News
HomeNews

FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed, Name Under Review

Time is ticking DC.

Washington Redskins v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

As the world continues to voice the plight of Black people we are reminded that justice needs to be served for all communities. One organization needs to act right.

For many years Native Americans have felt slighted by the National Football League. The name of the Washington R-dskins team uses a very disrespectful and derogatory term thus Native American groups have tried to their best to get them to be change it but have been unsuccessful. Now the franchise is facing a different pressure. As spotted on The New York Times FedEx is now joining the push.

In 1999 the shipping conglomerate signed a $205 million dollar deal to acquire title sponsorship rights  and naming rights to the stadium. On Thursday, July 2 FedEx served the team a notice requesting a prompt change. “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” they said in a formal statement.

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington is also seeking a change. In an interview with The Team 980 he detailed why it is necessary. “I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people,” she explained. “This is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington, and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.”

The Washington NFL team released a statement saying the name is undergoing a “thorough review.” Let’s hope they do the right thing and shed the colonizer vibes—it is long overdue.

Photo:

FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed, Name Under Review  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close