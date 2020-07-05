Three Bars/Restaurants Close in Short North Due to Positive COVID Test

After coming under fire for not enforcing social distancing, Standard Hall is now closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Standard Hall made the announcement on their Facebook page, “Today we learned that an employee of ours at Standard Hall tested positive for COVID-19. This employee had contact with other employees at our Short North Pint House and Short North Goody Boy locations.”

Standard Hall was in the news not too long ago after being accused of not enforcing social distancing and even shut down for a few days to better prepare their establishment. But after opening it has been shared in many social media posts as an overly crowded location. Many accused the bar/restaurant of putting profits over the safety of people. After receiving three warnings from the Columbus Public Health department, the owner claimed that he wasn’t given proper time by the state to prepare to open and he was being unfairly targeted.

