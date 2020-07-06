CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know

Blackout Day

Source: A.C. Trybula / R1 Digital

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Blackout Day 2020 is a campaign organized to get people to buy Black and show the power of the Black dollar on Tuesday, July 7. It challenges people to avoid in-store and online purchases, unless from a Black-owned business. 

SEE ALSO: Other Ways To Support #BlackOutDay2020

It comes as a response to recent injustice and protests, and in light of a lack of diversity in a lot of major corporations where we’ve seen that IF there is a Black person in leadership, it’s related to a diversity/inclusion/engagement role. #BlackOutDay2020 sends a message that says “enough is enough.” 

Here’s how it works… 

  1. Sign up to take the pledge at https://www.blackoutday.org/take-action
  2. Accept the #BlackOutDay2020 challenge by posting: “I accept the #BlackOutDay 2020 Challenge and promise not to spend a dime in a store or online on July 7th” on Twitter and/or Instagram.
  3. Don’t spend any money in person or online on July 7th unless it’s a BOB (Black owned business) for the entire 24 hours. 

People are also encouraged to donate to Black startup businesses, community funds, museums and charities on this day. 

SourceAJC.com

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

Continue reading 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

[caption id="attachment_3154885" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams[/caption] Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time! Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world. RELATED NEWS: 5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next Beauty Splurge Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close